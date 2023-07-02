Having more than a thousand species of plants from all over the world and the fauna that depends on them, the Botanical Garden is considered the lung of the city of Culiacán, which is dedicated to caring for biodiversity, conservation and nature.

Any day is a good one to get to know it, you can learn about the different species of flora that live there, where they come from, how long they live, if they are in danger of extinction and what kind of care they need.