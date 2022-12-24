It’s almost a fact Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman he returns to Club Deportivo Guadalajara once again and will seek to experience the best period of his career, after having emerged from the basic forces of the rojiblanco team.
Last Thursday, December 23, the two-time Mexican soccer champion with Club Pachuca was captured by the images of TUDNwhen he appeared at the facilities of the Sacred Flock to carry out the medical and physical examinations, so that at any time the official announcement will be made about his integration into the staff of Veljko Paunovic.
Precisely yesterday, the Guadalajara team made the official announcement of the departure of Jesus ‘Canelo’ Angulo of the team, because as is well known, he was part of the negotiation between Grupo Pachuca so that the man born in Sinaloa would become a reinforcement of Club León.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It is inevitable to remember that on the eve of the Clausura 2020, the Guadalajara leadership at that time commanded by Ricardo Pelaez made the signing of ‘little‘, however, the contract was canceled, after the anti-doping issue that affected the footballer and he had to return to ‘Bella Airosa’.
In the blue and white team, he was able to recover his level of play, after having spent several months without activity, he even came to be considered by the Aztec team and finally remained a key part of the team to be champion.
Now, the 27-year-old player returns to Guadalajara with a new challenge to remove the sporting mediocrity that the Verde Valle team has been immersed in and return the team to the foreground.
It is expected that on Christmas Eve or Christmas the ‘little‘ be announced as the stellar reinforcement and the gift of Santa Claus to the chivahermanos.
#Víctor #Guzmán #returns #Chivas #awaits #official #announcement
Leave a Reply