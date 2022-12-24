Jumapag advisers hit his pocket again of the Guasavenses, since only this year they have approved two increases in the rate of the drinking waterwhen in previous governments they had decided to keep them intact so as not to affect the economy of families, but since this administration came in they have been raising taxes, and the worst case is that even so the economy has not improved. jumpagbecause they continue to provide a poor quality service, coupled with the fact that collections have not improved either.

By 2023, the cost of the monthly water rate will rise by more than 17 pesos, going from 216.63 pesos to 233.20, and according to the government headed by Martín Ahumada Quintero, it is to make the recovery of past-due loans more efficient and improve the income and operation of the paramunicipal. The problem is that the same thing was said when the 2022 increase was applied this year, and the Board continued the same or worse, since they were not even able to raise the money to pay the bonuses.

In Morena, it has always been sought that new taxes are not applied or existing ones are increased, especially since people come from difficult years due to the pandemic issue, but even so, the councilors of the Board of Water sThey continue to approve that the rate continue to rise, knowing that if the defaulters did not pay the current monthly payment, they will not do so with a higher one, so it will be the observant citizens who will have to pay for these ‘intelligent’ decisions. Undoubtedly, it is not by raising the price of water that Jumapag will be improved, but by improving collection and managing resources more efficiently.