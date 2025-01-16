Víctor Font, candidate for the presidency of FC Barcelona in the 2021 elections, was harsher than ever with the management of president Joan Laporta. In the microphones of El Món to RAC 1, Font described as “regrettable the aggressiveness that Laporta showed” in the press conference to clarify what happened with the registrations of Olmo and Pau Víctor, he sees the signing of Vitor Roque and the commission to Darren Dein of 50 million that Barcelona He has paid him to seal the Nike contract and considers that “he runs Barça as if it were Russian roulette.”

“On Tuesday at the press conference he gave no information and dedicated himself to despising thousands of Barcelona fans with intolerable aggressiveness. Those of us who think differently than him are not intimidated. The more he acts like this, the more he will be in front of us. Who is Laporta to say who is a Barcelona fan or not? Are the bad guys many culers and the good ones are those from Chiringuito or Real Madrid? The Laporta of 2003 would ask for the resignation of the one of 2025. We are more than a club and more than a president,” Font started.

The businessman from Granollers did make it clear that, although he asked for the resignation of the board in a statement together with the nine Barcelona opinion groups, he ruled out, for the moment, activating a motion of censure “because it is an instrument that destabilizes the club and that is complicated to carry out. It is one more example that the statutes must be reviewed.”

“But we continue to ask for resignation,” he insisted. ”We cannot continue with this president. In two weeks they were not only thinking about how to enroll Olmo. Heurtel was being signed for basketball by paying for flights and the third vice president in this term, Juli Guiu, was leaving. “If you don’t want Laporta, it seems like you don’t want Barça and that’s not the case,” he said.

Regarding the accusations that Laporta made indicating that the opposition has “destabilized the team with its statements,” Font responded with “destabilizing the club is not asking for resignation. It’s doing things wrong and having everyone waiting for registrations. What generated instability for the players is not a statement from the opinion groups. These are the registrations that they did not close. “Laporta confuses Barça with himself. If the opposition manages to change the management model it will be unstoppable,” he said.

Regarding the registration chapter of Olmo and Pau Víctor, finally resolved temporarily with the precautionary measure of the CSD, Font considers that “signing Olmo without knowing how you will register him for 60 million is reckless. You have to have a plan. And we are complaining about LaLiga and the RFEF. But then we voted for Tebas and Louzán. “If you think the laws are not appropriate, you have to fight to change them,” he said.

According to Font, Laporta has improvised at several key moments during his mandate. “We don’t know who the owners of the VIP seats they have sold are. But we do know that at the end of December they were sending the operating conditions for Goldman Sachs to validate them. Laporta has communicative ability, yes. But to take advantage of the potential you have to do things right,” he said.

Font approves that Barcelona sells the exploitation rights of the VIP seats or activates operations such as the sale of Barça Studios to generate income. “They are operations that make sense for the club. But inability and lack of experience make them perform poorly. As happened with Barça Studios, which three years later billed 74,000 euros, they owe us money and the auditors tell you that what they say is not worth it,” he insisted.

He also welcomes negotiating with partners in the Persian Gulf. “In the Middle East they are opening up. Can we do business there? Of course. But you have to be consistent. We cannot say that they are bad when the others are there and when I am there it is good,” he insisted, referring to the criticism that Lapora sold when Qatar sponsored the Barcelona shirt under the mandate of Sandro Rosell.

The former candidate, who wants to run again in next year’s elections and who is convinced that Laporta will also present a candidacy, was critical of the commissions that the current president has paid to Darren Dein. “If you think that you have to call a friend to collect 50 million for mediating a contract with someone you have known for 27 years, you generate suspicions. With Darren Dein they tell us that he is going to be a mediator because Nike and Barça want the best solution. I know that it was Laporta who demanded that he be an intermediary when the negotiations were very advanced. Doesn’t anyone wonder why Juli Guiu left?” he insisted.

And he demanded that partners be able to know the nature and conditions of the contracts that are signed. “I hope Nike’s contract is the best in history. But they did not explain the data to us. We are Barça. If we tell Nike, we need to explain things, would Nike tell us to go with Puma? We have to believe that we are Barça,” he insisted.

He also raised his suspicions with signings such as that of Vitor Roque, today on loan to Betis. “Vitor Roque obviously does not have the characteristics to play for Barça. Deco offered it to the club when he was its representative. Johan Cruyff and Mateu Alemany said that there was no fair play and that it was not a priority. The first thing Deco did was sign Vitor Roque as soon as he arrived. I don’t think about someone putting their hand, otherwise I would have activated the motion of censure. We demand transparency,” he stated.

And he pointed out that “even Flick’s arrival was improvised. Two weeks before signing him, despite everything, we held a press conference to reaffirm Xavi Hernández. Flick has fallen from the sky and we are all in love. “It is the result of chance.”

Font, who presented a model in 2021 with Xavi as coach and Jordi Cruyff in the football department, explained that “with Xavi I would have done things very differently. It would have created the conditions so that he could work. From within the club everyone tripped him up. People close to the club who did not see Xavi Hernández favorably. Is this how things can work well? What happened to Olmo has opened the eyes of many people. Barça cannot be managed as if it were Russian roulette with friends and family. We must use meritocratic and experienced criteria to give responsibility in the areas,” he stated.