Saturday, July 13, 2024, BBVA stadium field. The Monterrey Football Club received a visit from the Cruz Azul Sky Machinefor the match corresponding to matchday two of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
What looked like it would be one of the closest matches of the day ended up being a complete party for the Máquina team, who, with three goals from Rotondi and one more from Sepúlveda, beat Monterrey 4-0, this being the first time that Rayados lost by such a large difference on the BBVA stadium pitch.
For its part, since Martín Anselmi arrived at La Máquina, this is the first time that the sky-blue squad has won an official match by a difference of four goals.
The last time the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine faced the Xolos from Tijuanawas on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The duel took place on the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field, and was won by the cement workers by a score of 1-0.
The last time the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine faced the Red Devils of Tolucawas in the match corresponding to the seventeenth day of the 2024 Clausura tournament, on the Nemesio Díez stadium field. The duel ended in victory for the cement workers, by a score of 1-0.
Charlotte FC will be the first rival of Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste in the next edition of the Leagues CUP 2024. Curiously, it was this same team that eliminated them in 2023, after beating them in a penalty shootout, in the key corresponding to the round of 32.
Cruz Azul’s Maquina Celeste has never faced the Philadelphia Union squad, so the match on Sunday, in the duel corresponding to the last day of Group O, in the Leagues CUP 2024, will be the first on record.
If Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste advances to the next round in the Leagues CUP, it would play the round of 32 between Tuesday the sixth and Wednesday the fifth of August 2024.
