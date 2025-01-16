Mazón repeats the hoaxes and affirms that Sánchez gives more direct aid to Gaza than to the Generalitat

The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, the popular Carlos Mazón, continues with his particular war (and that of the Popular Party) against the Government of Pedro Sánchez due to the management of the DANA that on October 29 devastated the province of Valencia causing 224 dead (three people remain missing) and losses valued in billions of euros.

The head of the Consell, who has lately been adopting the role of victim after the floods almost three months ago, has taken advantage of the control session in the Cortes held this Thursday to attack the central Executive and the president with a new hoax on account of the Government aid for DANA. “I congratulate the people of Gaza because yesterday we found out that they are going to receive more than 24 million euros in direct aid. I am very happy for the people of Gaza, I really am very happy. The Generalitat Valenciana is going to receive zero direct aid from the Sánchez Government,” Mazón assured.

According to the data published by Moncloa and updated as of January 15, the Government has mobilized resources worth 16.6 billion euros related to DANA. As for the amount paid to date, it now totals more than 1,400 million euros after receiving 355,061 grants, of which 128,001 have been resolved and 290,764 are in processing.

The drama of 16 months in Gaza war

In the last hours, an agreement had been reached for a ceasefire in Gaza – pending to be endorsed by Israel – which puts an end to fifteen months of war and more than 46,500 deaths that began with Israel’s invasion of a Strip of Gaza that has been devastated.

The Government has paid more than 1,000 million euros in direct aid to those affected by DANA

According to data at UNRWA (the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East), even before Israel’s invasion, 81.5% of the population of Gaza lived below the poverty line, 64.4% did not. It was food secure and 80% depended on humanitarian aid.