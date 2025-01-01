Víctor Font, one of the main opponents of Joan Laporta’s board, demands explanations from the president of FC Barcelona for the management “full of improvisations and absolute lack of professionalism” in the matter of the deregistration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor in the League of Professional Football.

Victor Font





The leader of the Sí al Futur platform, through a statement, expresses his concern “at the terrible and inappropriate image of the best club in the world due to the disastrous sporting, economic and institutional consequences” that arise from the case.

“The result is the possible loss of a player who four months ago we brought in for 55 million euros and who now we see may leave due to a management full of improvisations and an absolute lack of professionalism,” warns the businessman from Granollers.

“We hope that the situation of the two players can be resolved, but we consider it intolerable that the top leader of Barça acts in this way and offers this image,” says Font, which is why he demands the “necessary explanations” from Laporta to detail the actions. taken and what consequences they will have.

We want transparency about the Camp Nou VIP seat sales operation. Have they been sold? To which investors and under what conditions?”

Victor Font





Font demands to know “the reason for signing such a valuable player knowing that the Financial Fair Play was exceeded if, as has been demonstrated, we had no plan to resolve the situation.”

The businessman also asks for explanations about the reason for going to court “if we knew that he had no path, as proven in the resolutions” issued by the judges.

He also demands from Laporta “transparency regarding the operation of selling VIP seats at the Camp Nou. Have they been sold? To which investors and under what conditions?” asks Font.

Font gives Laporta a reasonable amount of time to give explanations to the members of FC Barcelona. “Barça and its partners deserve to put an end to bad practices and once again feel proud of what we are: much more than a club,” the statement closes.

