In blood cells there are red blood cells (red blood cells), leukocytes (white blood cells) and platelets. Leukocytes are responsible for fighting infections caused by viruses, bacteria and other germs. One type of white blood cell is called a granulocyte.which is produced in the bone marrow and travels throughout the body through the blood. The mission of these granulocytes, when they detect an infection, is to come together to eliminate these germs.

In blood tests it is possible to detect anomalies that alert us to possible health problems, and one of them is having granulocytes (divided into neutrophils, eosinophils and basophils) low. If this happens, it is called agranulocytosis, and the most direct consequence is that the body finds it difficult to fight the germs, which is why the infection appears.

These are the possible causes of agranulocytosis

Chemotherapy is one of the possible causes of the development of agranulocytosis. TYMOSHCHUK ANDRIY

Agranulocytosis, also called neutropenia, is a blood disease that manifests itself with a low level of granulocytes, as we have mentioned. The normal number of leukocytes in the blood is around 5,000-7,000 per cubic millimeter. Of them, between 20 and 40 percent are granulocytes. When the neutrophil level is below 1,000/1,500, agranulocytosis is diagnosed.

The most common causes of this blood disease are certain autoimmune disorderswhich occur when our immune system attacks and destroys healthy body tissue by mistake. There are more than 80 disorders of this type.

Another possible cause is the exposure to chemicals, such as with chemotherapywhich attacks cells that divide in the body, but not only cancerous ones, but also healthy ones. It can also come from the bone marrow, and its insufficient capacity to produce new cells. In this case we are talking about bone marrow diseases such as aplastic anemia, myelodysplasia or granular lymphocytic leukemia.

Infections such as chickenpox, hepatitis or measles can also be triggers for this problem, in the same way that it is some significant degree of malnutrition or abnormalities in the spleen, with an excessively large size.





How can I suspect that I have agranulocytosis?

Sore throat and mouth sores can make us suspect this blood disease. Murat Deniz

The symptoms of this disease are nonspecific, but it can make us suspect the fever, chills, malaise, a general state of weakness, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, sores in the oral cavity, bone pain, diarrhea and even pneumonia. We must take into account, as stated from the Spanish Society of Internal Medicinethat this pathology leaves the patient without defenses to face the possible infections to which we are exposed every day, which can be serious.

The most immediate test to get an idea of ​​the possible presence of this disease is a blood test, with a white blood cell differential test which will measure the exact percentage of each type of white blood cell. Additionally, the specialist may request a biopsy of the bone marrow or mouth ulcers, as well as special studies of neutrophil antibodies.





What treatment does this blood disease have?

The treatment to follow will depend on what is the cause of this drop in white blood cells. ARCHIVE

Since the causes can have different origins, the medical treatment will depend on this circumstance. If we have low white blood cells, the first thing to consider is why and where it originated that deficiency.

If the cause is a medication, stop your prescription and switch to another type of medicine could help restore the healthy number of these white blood cells. There are certain drugs with the ability to help the body make more leukocytes.

The prognosis regarding the evolution in the cure of agranulocytosis will depend on its intensity and its durationsince in the most serious cases the risk of severe infections makes remission difficult. Regarding levels: it is considered mild if the number of neutrophils is between 1,000 and 1,500 cells per cubic millimeters of blood; and serious if it is less than 500.

