Gentleman of Parral.- Víctor Armando Franco Villa has been missing for a week in Parral this Wednesday, and the State Attorney General’s Office has issued an investigation to determine his whereabouts.

This 28-year-old man, originally from El Valle de Allende, disappeared in Parral last Wednesday, August 28, and his family has not heard from him since.

He is 180 centimeters tall, weighs 102 kilograms, has a light brown complexion, robust build, short, straight, brown hair and medium-sized, oval, dark brown eyes.

He has an oval face, a large, straight nose, a big mouth, and a full beard and mustache. He has a burn scar of approximately 20 centimeters on the right side of his stomach and a scar of approximately 20 centimeters on his right groin.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a navy blue polo shirt with red and white, jeans, black work shoes with a cap, and a black cap with a metallic lion image on it.

Victor Armando Franco Villa was last seen on October 28, 2024 in the city of Hidalgo del Parral and his whereabouts are currently unknown.