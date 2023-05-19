Firefighters continue today with the rescue of people in isolated towns or who have been trapped in their homes, 48 hours after the severe floods that have caused at least 14 deaths and more than 20,000 evacuees from the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, while new rains are feared with almost all rivers on alert.

The discovery of victim number 14, an 84-year-old man who was found dead in the mud in the courtyard of his house in Faenza, fIt was announced live by the president of the region, Stefano Bonaccini, while he was speaking on a television program.

Rescue operations are complex due to the numerous breakdowns reported in the electrical and telephone networks, since many people find themselves unable to communicate, in addition to the fact that dozens of regional roads are impassable due to landslides.

Heavy rains affect Emilia-Romagna

Even at night the flooding continued in some parts in Ravenna, where the City Council ordered the evacuation of the houses of some streets where the water was rising dangerously, according to local media.

In several villages there are still houses without electricity and drinking water, while in the Apennines some localities are isolated due to landslides, particularly in the Forlì area.“It is a unique emergency of its kind, which has not occurred for more than a hundred years,” declared the Prefect of Ravenna, Castrese De Rosa.

It is a unique emergency of its kind, which has not occurred for more than a hundred years.

Five lifeless bodies were found Thursday afternoon: the farmer couple Delio and Dorotea Foschini, aged 73 and 71, who died at their home in the province of Ravenna, while the bodies of two men and a 95-year-old woman were also found at their homes.

Schools in cities like Bologna and Casalecchio have opened today, although the state of emergency continues throughout the region.

The regional environmental agency of Emilia-Romagna confirmed that the red alert is maintained, although the weather forecasts have improved in the last hours, but it is feared that it will rain again during the weekend when the rivers are still in a state of alert for the floods.

EFE

