Friday, May 19, 2023, 10:43



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Civil Guard has once again intervened in a ‘horror farm’ in Murcia, located in the Zarandona district, where it has found animal corpses for the second time in less than a year. During the ‘Bucephalus II’ operation, which began after a new alert from the neighbors, the agents found 31 dead horses on the farm. The owner is investigated and proceedings have been initiated as the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals, for animal abuse.

At the beginning of the month, the Seprona specialists got down to work to carry out an inspection, during which they verified the advanced state of decomposition of the equines. According to the veterinary technician, some of these carcasses could be more than a month old. The person in charge of the exploitation alleged to the civil guards that the dead cattle had not been removed because they did not have removal insurance that would take care of these expenses.

According to the Civil Guard, the person under investigation did not provide the services of a veterinarian to treat the animals for an alleged respiratory infection. In addition, in one of the rooms of the facilities, about twenty goats lived with the remains of horses in an advanced state of decomposition, which poses a danger of infection for these animals and for people, as they are production animals that could enter into any time in the food chain.

Unlicensed



The person investigated has been made available to the Investigating Court of Murcia and Seprona has informed the Murcia City Council that the exploitation does not have the corresponding municipal activity license.

It is the second performance at this farm in less than a year. The Civil Guard had already investigated the person in charge of the farm, who was ordered proceedings for the same crime, for the discovery of fifteen equine corpses in an advanced state of decomposition. Apparently, they had not received the minimum veterinary services to cure some alleged ailments manifested by the owner of the animals.