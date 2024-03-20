In case of Daniel Alves made a comeback this Wednesday, when the Barcelona hearing decided to release him if the millionaire figure of one million euros is paid, which has left the victim cold.

Ester Garcia, lawyer for the woman who was sexually assaulted by Alves, said that the young woman has told her that the “effort” made by the professionals who intervened in this case, such as the doctors, the Mossos or those responsible for caring for the victim, “was not It is useless” and warned that he will continue in the fight.

Hard decision

“In an order, which has the dissenting vote of a magistrate in favor of keeping the footballer in prison, the Court allows Alves to leave jail if he pays bail, with the obligation to hand over his two passports – Spanish and Brazilian -, not leave Spain and appear weekly in court. However, as legal sources have informed EFE, the former player ofl FC Barcelona Dani Alves will not be able to leave prison as he has not yet been able to raise the million euros, an amount that he is trying to raise from those around him,” commented the international agency EFE.

“For her it has been a bucket of cold water, especially since I cannot give her an explanation in legal terms (about the Court's resolution), because I cannot find a legal explanation,” said the victim's lawyer.

García pointed out that the determination “departs from the concept of material justice” and is closer to that of “justice for the rich and justice for ordinary people,” and he again criticized the reparation for the damage recognized in the sentence after the footballer stated 150,000 euros for the victim.

“Very likely this would not have happened to any person convicted with the same circumstances if they did not have an economic capacity as important as they do,” García said.