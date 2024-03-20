It's not that there's anything wrong with your hair, the police officer explained to the young black man at Tokyo Station. The thing is, based on his experience, people with dreadlocks were more likely to possess drugs.

Alonzo Omotegawa's video of being stopped and searched in 2021 sparked debates about racial profiling in Japan and an internal review by police. However, for him it was part of an eternal problem that began when he was 13 years old.

“I'm as Japanese as possible, just a little tan,” said Omotegawa, 28, an English teacher who is half Japanese and half Bahamian, born in Japan. “Not all black people are going to bring drugs.”

Racial profiling is emerging as a flashpoint in Japan as increasing numbers of migrant workers, foreign residents and mixed-race Japanese shake up the country's traditionally homogeneous society and test a deep-seated suspicion of outsiders.

With one of the oldest populations and a low birth rate, Japan has had to reconsider its restrictive immigration policies. Record numbers of migrant workers are arriving, many from places like Vietnam, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

But Japan's foreign-born residents say attitudes have been slow to adjust. In January, three of them sued the Japanese government and the governments of Tokyo and Aichi, a nearby prefecture, over police conduct. They said they were routinely stopped and searched because of their race.

It is the first legal case in Japan to argue that officers engage in racial profiling. Each plaintiff — a naturalized citizen and two long-time residents — said they were detained several times a year. One of them, a Pacific Islander who has lived in Japan for more than 20 years, estimated that police had questioned him between 70 and 100 times.

The experiences conflict with what Japan's National Police Agency said it found in 2021, after the Omotegawa video caused a stir. The previous year, police said, there were six cases of racial profiling in a country with around 3 million foreign residents. Police officials said their officers had acted without “discriminatory intent” and were trained to question people only with reasonable suspicion. The agency declined to comment on the lawsuit and said it had no recent statistics on profiling.

The lawsuit, which seeks damages of about $22,000 for each plaintiff and a court ruling confirming that racially discriminatory police interrogations are illegal, claims that some police guidelines encourage the practice. As an example, he cited a 2009 Aichi police training manual that urged officers to use drug, firearms or immigration laws to detain and interrogate foreigners.

“In the case of those who at first glance appear to be foreigners and those who do not speak Japanese, firmly believe that they have, without exception, committed some type of illegal act,” the manual says.

In a 2022 survey by the Tokyo Bar Association, about 6 in 10 foreign residents in Japan said they had been questioned in the past five years.

Lora Nagai, 31, born to a Sri Lankan mother and a Japanese father, said police repeatedly stopped her for questioning on her way to work as a fitness instructor, causing her to arrive late. Her boss and her colleagues didn't seem to believe her.

“I think normal people in Japan don't know this is happening,” he said.