Viareggio, fish-based birthday party ends with winds intoxicated

It was supposed to be a birthday dinner with friends, it ended up with about twenty intoxicated perhaps because of the fish menu: this is what happened last week in a restaurant in Viareggio.

To tell the story is The nationaccording to last Sunday about thirty boys gathered to celebrate the birthday of one of them.

The dinner, entirely based on fish, ends with a cake brought from home and an inevitable toast. The following day, however, the guests talk to each other and discover that at least twenty of them have accused symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Result: food poisoning perhaps due to the fish itself. In fact, sweets should be excluded since those who have not eaten fish have not experienced symptoms.

The restaurant owner has assured the freshness of his products, but in the meantime some of the customers have threatened to sue.

The story went viral on the web because it reminded many of the well-known story of Gubbio. A few months ago, in fact, audio and video began to circulate on the web about an alleged fish lunch finished with “apocalyptic scenes”.

Subsequently, in reality, it was discovered that only a couple of people had accused of illnesses, however not serious, and that the story had been absolutely magnified with the passing of the hours.