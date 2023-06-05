Cancun, Quintana Roo.- Last Sunday, a woman made an incredible find in a cistern of the old General Hospital of Cancun: It is the corpse of her deceased husband and, next to him, a subject still alive.

The wife of the man found dead, he found the place following a blood trail and with the help of witnesses who claimed to have seen a person with the characteristics of her husband in the area.

Upon making the discovery, he quickly contacted the 911 emergency service to request the presence of elements from the Secretary of Public Security.

When the police arrived, they found three suspicious people around a water register who were detained and will be prosecuted as possible material authors of the homicide.

The three detainees were identified as Alberto ‘N’, Wilbert ‘N’ and Sairi ‘N.