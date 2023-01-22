Video

The memory and tribute to Vialli at the Ferraris before the start of the Sampdoria-Udinese match. Lanna’s speech and the chants of the fans. Here is the unabridged letter read by Lanna at the stage:

“Hi Luca. Many days have passed. We have thought of you a lot. We have not resigned. We have looked for you everywhere in the photos in which you were proudly wearing our shirt, the one you considered the most beautiful shirt in the world. We have reviewed the your goals, your acrobatics, your incredible strength. We have heard several times the emotional words that have indelibly written your sense of belonging to Sampdoria. ‘I signed for us’, without needing to explain that ‘we’ was all the our world. We have looked for you in all the words, in the jokes, even in the defeats that have never erased the sweetness of the victories. We have looked for you in the words and gestures that you have given us during your battle. You have made us understand how much was important to you to protect your family and friends. Even more important than your health. No complaining, no self-pity. Just a life lesson. We’ve been looking for you everywhere. Luca parts and in the end we know where we will always find you. In our heart. From you we learned a lot from players and especially men. We made a period indelible for us and for all Sampdorians. We will show a video that we have shown to the players who are taking the field. It is in the storm that sailors are seen. We are all here for you, in your name and in the name of Sampdoria. Hi Luke, we love you.”



04:19