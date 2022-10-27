Rogov allowed the operational launch of the Zaporizhzhya NPP if necessary

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, allowed the operational launch of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) if necessary. His words lead RIA News.

He pointed out that currently ZNPP does not generate electricity and is in a state of cold shutdown of reactors.

“But if necessary, it can be quickly and quickly restarted to generate electricity,” Rogov said.

Earlier, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi spoke about the possibility of establishing a safe zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and said that he was optimistic. He stressed that Moscow and Kyiv are in solidarity in ensuring the safety of the ZNPP.