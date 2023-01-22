Rally | Rovanperä spared the tires: “Should be a pretty good package for the last special test”

Rovanperä rides firmly in second place in the opening race of the season.

World Champion Kalle Rovanperä is 23.5 seconds away from the lead, with only the last special stage remaining in the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo.

Another Toyota driver is close to winning the race Sebastien Ogier.

“We saved a lot of tires too, and we should have a pretty good package for the last special test,” Rovanperä said on the WRC website.

Ogier already started to regulate his pace yesterday and considered his tactics successful.

“Of course, only winning matters to me. The last Power Stage special test is not important, but I will still try to take points for the team, because at the end of the year every point counts”, said Ogier.

The top two behind, the settings are as before. Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville is third, Toyota’s Elfyn Evans fourth and Ford’s Ott Tänak fifth.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi is still in eighth place, but he has already missed the top spot by more than three and a half minutes.

“Feeling a little better now. We have to save tires, but I think we did a good special test. It just feels like this is not my weekend,” Lappi said.

The last special stage of the rally starts at 13:18.