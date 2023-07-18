Via D’Amelio massacre and the importance of memory: the comment

There are some wounds that never heal and that despite time still show traces in the social fabric and on the body of Italian justice, the Via D’Amelio massacre it is one of them.

The July 19th the 31st anniversary of the massacre in via D’Amelio occurs, one of the worst terrorist-mafia attacks in Italy, in which judge Paolo Borsellino, a member of the anti-mafia pool, and five escort agents lost their lives: Agostino Catalano, Emanuela Loi, Vincenzo Li Muli, Walter Eddie Cosina and Claudio Traina.

There collective responsibility of historical memory it is also and above all to retrace the dark pages of our past to keep alive the memory of great men who sacrificed themselves for the good of the country and to preserve and pass on the noble ethical and civil values ​​of the latter. Let us therefore briefly retrace those terrible moments that have marked the recent history of Italy.

