Elvis Presley’s daughter may have died of intestinal obstruction occurred years after gastric by-pass surgery to reduce obesity. Here are the possible risks and successes of a now routine practice

The daughter of singer Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January at the age of 54, would have died due to complications from bariatric surgery (gastric by-pass) suffered several years ago. She said Thursday in the autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death was attributed to the effects of a small bowel obstruction.

There bariatric surgery includes a series of interventions indicated for some obese people, performed with the aim of eliminating excess adipose tissue and preventing or treating the pathologies associated with obesity.

Beyond the specific case mentioned above, of which we have few details, we asked the Professor Alessandro GiovanelliDirector of the National Institute for the Treatment of Obesity (INCO) at the IRCCS Galeazzi Hospital — Sant’Ambrogio, to tell us about these procedures. What is bariatric surgery?

They are carried out to treat a health problem called obesity and are not operations that have an aesthetic purpose. They are intended to help the patient change their behavior and lifestyle. The main mechanisms of action used today are essentially three: the first is to help the patient to eat lessthe second a mechanism malabsorptive, helping the patient’s body to assimilate less food than what it introducesthe third (which is the most used in recent years) is able to help the patient eat less, be less hungry, but above all activate the metabolism

What are the most popular types of bariatric surgery performed in the world?

First of all the “vertical sleeve gastrectomy” or sleeve gastrectomy which reduces the stomach from a sac to a tube: the part of the stomach that produces the main hunger hormone is removed, the patient is less hungry, has a small stomach and is satisfied sooner. The second intervention the “gastric bypass”, it means that the food no longer passes through most of our stomach. Then there the “b

gastric banding” that instead a ring placed around the stomach to strangle it (purely restrictive intervention) and then there are the interventions “malabsorptive”, including bilio-pancreatic diversion and bilio-intestinal bypass.

To whom are these interventions indicated?

The first distinguishes for an indication for surgery the body mass index (the BMI, a number given by the ratio between weight and height expressed in the square that classifies patients into "normal weight", "overweight" and "obese", ed): when this body mass index exceeds 40, there is a situation of serious obesity and therefore bariatric surgery is always justified. If this number is between 35 and 40 there is second-degree obesity where it is possible to have a surgical indication if there are also diseases associated with obesity (such as diabetes, metabolic syndrome, nocturnal apnea, cardiovascular or orthopedic diseases), from 30 to 35 we can only operate on decompensated diabetic patients. Below this value, we return to an overweight situation for which we operate with endoscopic, pharmacological and dietetic-behavioral treatments. When there is an indication for surgery, we then look at the general clinical state of the patient, to understand if the risks and benefits that derive from it are balanced and it makes sense to proceed. Are interventions effective in weight loss?

They really work very well, especially if carried out in centers that have a multidisciplinary approach and follow the patient over time. The personalization on the single individual is important: the patient is studied before the intervention, the characteristics of the person are identified and then the most suitable intervention is chosen, then scheduling a monitoring of the various specialists in the following years.

What are the possible complications?

Beyond the risks common to an operation that is performed on an obese person, there are those linked to each technique: the stomach, the intestine are sectioned, making internal connections and each of these acts can give rise to complications such as hemorrhages and fistulas

, i.e. poor sealing of these sutures. They occur predominantly in the first 30 days after surgery. Then there are the long-term complications which are linked to the different way of feeding and the different stabilization of the created anatomy. They are very different depending on the type of intervention: nutritional ones can lead to nutritional deficiencies. The anatomical ones are more complex: the intestine or internal organs, in fact, can develop adhesions, twisting with intestinal pain. There is a much less fat abdomen and the loops can move a little differently than they normally would and this can give rise to issues that may intestinal obstructions. These events can occur even after years but the risks today are very low. They are now routinely used techniques to treat obesity but it is very important that the patient who undergoes this operation enters a system of serious monitoring: the patient must have references, must be able to be informed, know the symptoms and be followed up over time. Everything offers us a sort of guarantee that everything can be recognized and resolved in a timely manner. Do the positive effects on the patient's life last forever?

Patients speak of a “rebirth”. But there are some important implications: one of the problems can be, for example, that of body image. All our patients also need to be supported from one point of view psychological in s image identification: accept each other so different and be accepted with a new image and often a new found energy not as easy as it seems. There is also a percentage of patients who return to the wrong habits after a period of weight loss and therefore the rate of weight recovery can also be there.

Can’t we go back to eating like before?

You should not: bariatric surgery is a second chance, help you change your lifestyle, not just an act in the operating room. Patients are less hungry, they are fuller with smaller amounts of food, you have to help them maintain good body composition and follow them, but there is always an aspect of subjectivity. For this reason, in the indication for surgery there is a preventive psychological and behavioral evaluation, to understand what the patient’s motivation is to be operated on and to embark on the path of change. I always say to the patient and to us bariatric surgeons: “We don’t just operate on a stomach, but we cure a person”.