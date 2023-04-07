Via Crucis 2023 with Pope Francis, how to participate: do you need tickets?

Do I need to buy tickets to participate in the Via Crucis 2023 with Pope Francis? Where? We tell you right away: you don’t need a ticket to attend the Via Crucis on Friday 7 April at the Colosseum. You can follow it all for free. To participate in the events of Holy Week, however, it is necessary to obtain tickets, completely free, by writing to the Vatican Prefecture. The sale of tickets to visit the Colosseum, according to the Parco Colosseo website, has been suspended until the Rome police headquarters issues the security plan.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen how to participate in the Via Crucis 2023 with Pope Francis and if tickets are needed, but where to see the event live on TV and streaming? The Good Friday appointment for the faithful also takes place on Rai 1 as well as on TV2000 at the same time. Following the Via Crucis from home is possible thanks to the first channel of Viale Mazzini which broadcasts the function unencrypted.

What time does the function start? At 21, the Via Crucis is broadcast live on Rai 1. Those who want to follow the function can therefore tune in to key 1 on the remote control as well as key 101 on Sky. Those who prefer TV2000 will find the channel on digital terrestrial button 28. Not just tv. You can also follow the Via Crucis via streaming via RaiPlay or the TV2000 live service.

The 14 traditional stations represent the last moments of Jesus’ life before the Resurrection and are as follows: