During the interview, Pitchford tells us about his first experiences with video games complete with personal anecdotes about how his passion was born since childhood and how the first electronic games played a fundamental role in his way of conceiving videogames, leading him to create some of the most iconic and beloved universes.

On the occasion of the debut of the film Borderlands in movie theaters, VGP Play offers us an exclusive interview with Randy Pitchford the founder of Gearbox Entertainment and creator of the RPG shooter series.

From video games to movie theaters

“We are creating characters, universes, stories and experiences that are profoundly impacting people’s lives,” Pitchford said in the interview, emphasizing the transformative power of video games.

Randy Pitchford, CEO of Gearbox Entertainment

Of course, there was also talk of the Borderlands Moviewhich arrived in Italian theaters last August 7, and how seeing the game characters on screen is a dream come true.

“It’s a dream come true to see the characters and stories we’ve created come to life on the big screen. I’m incredibly excited and can’t wait for fans to experience this cinematic experience.”

If you’re interested, you can watch the entire interview with Pitchford on the free VGP Play platform at this address. This is certainly an interesting video, not only for Borderlands fans, but also for all video game enthusiasts, since we are talking about one of the most influential creatives in the industry, who for the occasion reveals how he created his video game empire.

Lilith in the Borderlands movie

For those who don't know, VGP Play is an Italian platform that, after free registration, allows you to consult a rich encyclopedia of video interviews with prominent figures in video games that are absolutely not to be missed by all enthusiasts.