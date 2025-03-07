How to get a piece of the shell railing for 185 euros

“You are more Donostiarra than the shell railing,” says a popular saying with which one wants to imply that someone leads to Gala to be from this Basque capital. Now, the distinguished distinguished can also become the jewel of the crown of the decoration of the houses of a few lucky ones. The Donostia City Council will draw on May16 275 sections of the railing at 185 euros the unit.

They can opt for all those of legal age registered in San Sebastián and also those who were born in this city and who currently live outside. The registration period to opt for one of these “original pieces” ends on April 4. Wheelbarrow or other robust transport system is required. Each fragment weighs 50 kilos, and has a length of 80 centimeters.

That nobody scared. The mythical white railing composed of two concentric circles, adorned with bay leaves and seasoned at the top with a flower will stay in place. The pieces to overcome belong to the section that was removed a couple of years ago due to their advanced state of degradation. These covered the area between the gardens of Alderdi Eder and La Perla.

The pieces that may acquire are mostly oxidized. They are currently stored in a municipal warehouse in San Sebastián conveniently packed waiting to be delivered to the winners of the draw. Of course, fasting puts as a condition “to commit to good use” of this part of the history of the Paseo de la Concha.

This year’s is the second raffle that the Donostiarra Consistory proposes to its orihundos. In 2018, 225 sections were delivered. Many applicants were left without the long -awaited trophy because a total of 7,389 people were presented. For those who the Fortuna goddess did not smile at them then they are presented with a second chance. Although, they will have to disburse more money than seven years ago. At that time the winners of the draw paid 145 euros (40 euros less than today).

The original Donostiarra icon was completed in front of the sandy in the early 20s of the last century. It was initially installed from the Nautical Club to the access of the El Old neighborhood. It was the time when royalty, with Isabel II to the head-, veraneed in San Sebastián.