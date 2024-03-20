The actress Andrea Luna He reported that criminals stole his truck during the night of Monday, March 18, in the Miraflores district. The artist who was part of well-known Peruvian TV soap operas was concerned about the situation she is going through, since not only was her vehicle taken away, but she is also a victim of extortion, since they demand a large sum of money from her to supposedly return her property.

What happened to Andrea Luna?

The theater, film and TV artist is worried after suffering the theft of her truck, which she had left parked near her home, in Miraflores. Therefore, she spoke with The Republic to give details of the situation of insecurity of which he was a victim. In addition, she told how the criminals contacted her and the method with which they intended to defraud her with the false hope of returning the vehicle.

According to his testimony, he initially thought that a tow truck had taken the car to a warehouse; However, that version was discarded after going to the police station in his district. In an attempt to get help, he tried to turn to the PNP, but with no response.

“We decided to walk to the police station and they confirmed that the car was not in the warehouse and that it had been stolen. The police asked for the security cameras in the area and today they started making extortion calls. They ask for a large amount of money, they say that we should meet at a point, that we should take the money there. Take a mechanic to verify that the car is okay and if not, we have already lost it. We went to Diprove”, he declared to our media.

In addition, he explained what the first contact was like on the part of the criminals: “First, a supposed police officer calls you and says that they have your case. You see the photo and it is clearly not a police officer. An hour later they begin to extort you, They call you and tell you that they have the car (…) They also insult you and all that. (They asked me) 6,000 soles“.

What request did Andrea Luna make to the authorities?

After telling his testimony, Andrea Luna called on the authorities of local districts to strengthen security on the streets and prevent more people from becoming victims of crime. Likewise, he recommended to his followers and the general public not to be overconfident and to be alert when walking through the streets.

“They have told us to wait for them to give us the videos from the cameras. We are waiting for them to tell us what they are going to continue doing. I hope that justice is done, but that they leave us alone and that they do not torture us anymore with those calls (…) Let's hope that in all municipalities they triple security, because we feel unprotected. The level of crime is terrible.“, he stated.