Serhou Guirassy and VfB Stuttgart continue to shake up the Bundesliga and climb to the top of the table, at least temporarily. The Swabians turned the game around against newly promoted SV Darmstadt 98 on Friday evening and won 3-1 (2-1) after falling behind. After VfB central defender Dan-Axel Zagadou’s own goal (17th minute), Enzo Millot equalized following an assist from Guirassy (22nd). The 27-year-old took the lead himself ten minutes later and the third goal also went to the currently best attacker in the league with ten goals (90+2).

“I am very happy. We won, that’s the most important thing. But of course I’m also happy about my goals and that I was able to help my team with them. I have to continue that now,” said Guirassy on DAZN. Teammate Chris Führich praised: “He is in top form, outstanding. We’re glad we have him.”

With four wins from five games, VfB takes first place, but could be overtaken by the competition again this weekend. After winning their first point against Borussia Mönchengladbach last Sunday (3:3), the guests are still waiting for their first win after their return to the first division.

“At VfB things are going like hot cakes. If you look at the conditions, we seem to have almost no chance,” Darmstadt coach Torsten Lieberknecht said before the game. But in the first few minutes his team held up well thanks to good defensive coordination and great commitment.







However, the “lilies” hardly appeared on the offensive. Nevertheless, they were allowed to cheer out of nowhere. VfB, in the person of Zagadou, helped a lot. A cross from Tim Skarke was his undoing, which he directed past goalkeeper Alexander Nübel into the goal.

Guirassy also provides assists

The Stuttgart team, who had a lot of self-confidence, did not let the setback unsettle them in front of 54,000 spectators. “For us it is important to accept the fight and play our game,” said Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß, preparing for a “challenge”. He didn’t want to be blinded by the 13 goals that Darmstadt had conceded before the start of the fifth matchday.

In the first two home games, Hoeneß’ team won 5-0 against VfL Bochum and Europa League participants SC Freiburg – never before had a club in Bundesliga history started like this in front of a home crowd with a goal difference of plus ten goals . And VfB was also able to celebrate against Darmstadt after 22 minutes. Guirassy cleverly passed to Enzo Millot – 1:1. The hosts dominated the game, had more ball action, won more duels and were rewarded with the lead before the break with a remarkable goal from Guirassy.

Darmstadt tried to use physicality to get back into the game against the best offense in the league – in vain. Even after the restart, the Swabians appeared more determined. Again it was Guirassy who missed the first opportunity (53′).







On the other side, Lieberknecht would have liked to have been awarded a penalty, but referee Matthias Jöllenbeck decided against blowing the whistle. After that, the Stuttgart team was back in control.

The supposed 3-1 by Chris Führich was overturned by the video referee due to an offside position (65th). Just a minute later, Marcel Schuhen saved from Guirassy and Millot slipped as he tried to shoot. Doubts about a home win arose again in the final phase because Darmstadt made gains. But Guirassy artfully made the decision again with a lob in stoppage time.