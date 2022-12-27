The farewell of Sebastian Vettel Formula 1 is still fresh, with the four-time world champion who experienced his swan song as a driver last November in Abu Dhabi, at least as far as the Circus is concerned. And yet, week after week, his return to the paddock in very different guises seems to become a real possibility. This is not a short-term perspective, given that the German will certainly want to spend his time with his family for at least a few years, also dedicating himself to his many non-sporting interests, starting with those linked to environmental causes. But interesting scenarios can be seen on the horizon

What started apparently as a game, that is the proposal made in the press by Helmut Marko to give Vettel his advisory role at Red Bull in the future now seems to be taking hold in a much more concrete way. Both Marko and team principal Christian Horner have always maintained a splendid relationship with the Heppenheim champion, even after Vettel’s farewell to the Milton Keynes team. Now the roads for a possible reunification between the parties seem feasible. Just Marko returned to talk about the issue, underlining how between him and the now ex #5 of Aston Martin there have already been some exploratory talks. As reported by the German version of Sky SportsIndeed, Marko has once again shown himself to be a possibility of Vettel’s future landing in the Red Bull management.

“He will always be part of our story – explained the Graz manager, who was in fact the discoverer and mentor of Vettel in the German’s youthful years – we even named a building after him. He’s always been obsessed with data and it will always be a huge part of what we’ve done and who we are. It is not impossible that he will return to a top position. We had a conversation and if he could get a top management position he would be interested in doing so. This came out clearly during the conversation. He would definitely have the potential and the personality to do it. But for now we’ll let him plant some trees.”, Marko then commented, making fun of Vettel’s environmentalist passion. Who knows, however, that in a few years the return of the ‘prodigal son’ to Milton Keynes may not happen.