Over the past few hours the names of Diego Tavani and Aneta Buchtova are occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to what has emerged, it seems that Diego and Aneta have decided to end their relationship. The news was announced by the former lady on her social page. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Diego Tavani and Aneta Buchtova are no longer one couple. A few days ago, the former lady of Maria De Filippi’s program told on her social page that her ex-partner would have asked her for a pause for reflection. A request that Aneta did not believe . Hence, therefore, the decision to put an end to their story.

In this regard, these were his words:

Hello everyone, given the affection you have always shown me, probably also due to my way of always being sincere and transparent, I feel like telling you that the story with Diego has come to an end.

And, continuing, the former lady of Men and women he added:

What he declared to me as a pause for reflection which I never believed in, unfortunately turned out to be an immature and lacking in comparison which leads me to consider our story definitively closed.

As for Diego, however, it must be said that the former rider of the program Maria DeFilippi has decided to keep silent and not to expose himself regarding this much-talked-about affair these days.

We just have to wait for the end of holiday season to find out if Diego Tavani and Aneta Buchtova will return to the studio of Men and women, where it all began, to tell what happened in detail. How will Diego expose himself in this regard? We just have to find out in the next few days.