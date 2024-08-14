Who with Hulkenberg?

At the end of April Audi has made official the two-year engagement of the expert Nico Hulkenbergwho will join Sauber from 2025. The 36-year-old’s profile is undoubtedly an excellent acquisition for the Hinwil-based team, which will be able to count on a fast and concrete driver, who in recent seasons at Haas has confirmed that he has not lost his spark after two years out of the Circus.

For the second pilot the main option was Carlos Sainz, who however preferred to join Williams, and therefore there are several names on the table of the Audi management, with Car, Motor and Sport which recently included Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, but also Alex Palou in the list. In the last few hours, however, a surprise name has emerged: that of Sebastian Vettel.

The suggestion from Austria

The Austrians from Oe24. “The name of the 37-year-old Vettel is suddenly back in the spotlight for Audiwith Helmut Marko confirming his desire to return to F1″wrote the website of the German-language newspaper.

Oe24 he then explained how the recent arrivals of Mattia Binotto (with Vettel in Ferrari between 2015 and 2020 with 14 victories) and Jonathan Wheatley (with Vettel at Red Bull during the years of the four world titles between 2010 and 2013) at the head of the Audi F1 project could provide a decisive push for the surprising return of the German. Vettel’s last race was in Abu Dhabi in 2022 with Aston Martin.