The production version of the concept begins to take shape Volkswagen ID.GTI. At least, it does so in words: the German giant’s technical chief, Kai Grünitz, has made it known that the car will give priority to handling and driving fun over outright power. The anticipation to see this new model in action is therefore growing: let’s remember that the sporty variant of the next ID. 2all will make its Production entry in 2026 and will be the first electric Volkswagen to wear the GTI badge.

Volkswagen GTI electric

“The GTI is alive and we will keep it alive in the future. – Grünitz’s words spoken at the recent GTI Fan Fest event in Wolfsburg and reported by Autocar – The GTI badge is about passion and when we started looking for ideas for a GTI Electricwe knew it was about more than just power. With an electric car, adding power is very easy, but are we sure we need 300 or 350 hp? With a GTI, what is more important than power is driveability. It will be a real ‘go-kart’. I drove a prototype and it’s really awesome“.

Focus on acceleration and handling

In short, it is clear that the first production electric GTI will not only focus on acceleration and overall power, which are easy to get with an electric drive system. Let us also remember that the production version of the ID. GTI will be based on the entry-level variant of the MEB platformwhich will also underpin a range of Cupra and Skoda models.

Waiting for the electric Golf

In addition to offering a number of GTI design cues, the aforementioned Volkswagen concept car should also be seen as a precursor to the next-generation all-electric Golf, which will be the first model to feature the advanced SSP platform of the Volkswagen Group: its launch is scheduled for 2027. “We started with the design and we promise that when you see the first sketches, you will discover that this it’s a real Golf. It will be the authentic face of a Golf”, explained Volkswagen Design Chief Andreas Mindt.