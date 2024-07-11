Scientists have discovered a new threat affecting rivers and lakes: the plastisphereThis phenomenon occurs when microorganisms and bacteria they settle on the surface of polluting plastics, creating a sort of new bacterial population.

A growing problem in polluted rivers

The phenomenon was studied by an international consortium of researchers, including the University of Milan Bicocca, who examined one of the most polluted rivers in the world, the Mekong. This river, which supports about 65 million people through fishing and irrigation, is now threatened by microorganisms that live on plastic.

Researchers have discovered that these microorganisms alter the quality of the water and reduce oxygen levels, jeopardizing the river’s biodiversity and ecosystem health. Plastisphere not only damages the aquatic environment, but can also have negative effects on human health.

Global problems of the plastisphere

Professor Sudeep Chandra of theUniversity of Nevada He pointed out that plastisphere could lead to the creation of “dead zones” in rivers, where fish and other animals cannot survive. This problem is especially serious during the dry season.

Researchers warn that the plastisphere could contribute to the production of greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide, further exacerbating climate change.

According to Veronica Nava, researcher at the University of Milan-Bicocca,

“Our study shows that microorganisms are changing the nutrient cycling and water quality in the river, causing a dramatic reduction in oxygen in the river system.”

The discovery of the plastisphere highlights once again how uncontrolled human action can cause ecosystem changes with consequences that are still little known.

What future for our rivers?

