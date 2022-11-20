A tenth place to close a beautiful career. Although he had a meteoric start that presaged the redefinition of every record, with four titles in his first six full seasons as a racing driver, Sebastian Vettel he has to “settle” for world championship poker with Red Bull, topped off with 53 victories and 57 pole positions. If you look back, the German can only be proud of what he has done, yet he only wants to look forward, to much bigger problems than a structure that needs to be fixed: environmental protection and the climate crisis are two macro-issues on which Vettel has been trying for years to raise awareness among the paddock and the fans.

The former Aston Martin driver thus greeted his fans from his profile with a direct su Instagram“conducted” in a black T-shirt and a photo of the Earth: “When I was young, at 25, I didn’t realize it was a big deal, because it didn’t concern me. The life I was living interested me for racing, for success. In reality, then several things happened in my life: I chose, together with my wife, to become a father. Later, my father-in-law was diagnosed with cancer and died a year and a half later. I found myself facing the future, with my children in my arms for the first time, and at the same time facing death. It made me reflect on my life, the future that awaits us and the world we live in. I realized the privilege I have: live the life I lead, be happy with it and at the same time get paid very well. I’ve worked hard my entire career, but many people work hard every day and don’t have these privileges, nor do they get the pay they need or deserve“.

“Mine was a unique position and once I realized that I thought about how to use the voice I have to try and address the things that are important to all of us. Looking at our world, at our climate, I think our world is changing rapidly and it requires that we all consider what we can do. I wanted to be less part of the problem and more part of the solutionVettel added. “For reasons of time and convenience I got into the habit of traveling all over the world on private jets, then stopped completely and felt fine. I started wondering about my diet: what do I eat and where does the food come from? I started thinking about where I get my energy from, how I consume it, what clothes I buy and so many things. I don’t want to point the finger at anyone and to say that this is what you should do, but I have tried to speak to the other drivers as well to emphasize that we are in a unique position to have an impact on our climate. We are all at a point where we can no longer look away. News comes and goes, but news about our world and the climate crisis they only increase. It’s about us as humans and as a species: we need to make changes“.