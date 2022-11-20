Sea of ​​Thieves: Season 8 is leaving, with a release date set for November 22, 2022 and a substantial addition to the pirate game Rare featuring a significant amount of contentas demonstrated by trailer dedicated that also present the PvP mode.

After the removal of the Arena mode, carried out months ago, many users have requested the reintroduction of a similar game option, focused on PvP, or the direct clash between players.

With the new mode, you can immediately jump into a direct combat between two crewschoosing whether to side with the Pirate Lord’s Guardians or Captain Flameheart’s Servants and take part in a game session in normal mode, completing the Journeys, or directly select combat.

In the first case, we are practically ready to fight at any moment, while carrying out the missions that are part of the journey, while choosing the second option we start directly with the PvP combat, with an introductory scene showing the approach of the ships and the beginning of the conflict.

Shooting down enemies and sinking ships brings various rewards such as exclusive curses that transform the character’s appearance in various ways, such as elements cosmetics. Shooting down four ships in a row without being defeated earns the title of Champion, which however makes us quite desirable targets for other players.

The system is based on the possibility of increasing the consecutive victories and possibly interrupting the positive streak of the opponents, through a global competition for the entire Sea of ​​Thieves community. Find much more information on Season 8 by watching the trailer shown above, which in its almost 10 minutes goes into detail on the various features and contents introduced by Rare.

In short, the considerable support from the British theme to Sea of ​​Thieves continues and it is also rather strange that the game is not among the candidates for The Game Awards on games with long-term support.