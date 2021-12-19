In these pre-Christmas days, Formula 1 wanted to have fun on its social channels by revealing the predictions made by each driver at the start of the championship, in Bahrain, and having them read them at the end of the last round, in Abu Dhabi. A ‘game’ certainly light and fun but which in some cases also revealed what were the ‘sporting’ expectations of some of the protagonists of the Circus and how in some cases these were completely denied by the facts on the track. An emblematic example from this point of view is represented by the former Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, landed last winter in Aston Martin.

The Silverstone team, which until 2020 was called Racing Point, had closed the past season in fourth place among the constructors, just seven points away from the third step of the podium, occupied by McLaren also thanks to the 15-point penalty inflicted on the Lawrence Stroll’s stable. It is normal that, arriving in a team of that level, the goal of a four-time world champion like Sebastian Vettel was to improve the starting result. In his seasonal forecast, therefore, the German had indicated the final result for Aston Martin third place in the team ranking. Never a prediction turned out to be more ominous.

Seb tearing his season prediction up: “this is a clear sign, I’ve been wrong.” His prediction were: • Daniel Ricciardo becomes serious ✅

• My favorite race is Suzuka ❌

• P3 in the Constructors for Aston Martin ❌ pic.twitter.com/0vWjz1Vb7v – tami. (@Vetteleclerc) December 19, 2021

The historic British brand in fact closed the season only at seventh place, with just 77 points in the standings and a gap from the podium – occupied, ironically, by Ferrari – of 246.5 points. An enormity, which leaves the team headed by Otmar Szafnauer with a lot of work to do in view of next season. The other prediction made by Vettel, which he had indicated as his favorite circuit for 2021, was also decidedly unfortunate Suzuka. The historic Japanese track, on which the Heppenheim native became world champion for the second time in his career in 2011, was in fact forced again this year to forfeit the calendar.