In this context, meetings of the Egyptian-Libyan Technical Committee were held in Cairo. In order to coordinate the return of workers to participate in the reconstruction, within the framework of an electronic link protocol between the two countries; In order to facilitate the mobility of the workforce.

The Minister of Manpower in Egypt, Mohamed Saafan, confirmed the determination of the two sides; The Egyptian and Libyan authorities agreed to complete all electronic linking procedures between the two countries to facilitate the return of Egyptian workers to the Libyan state.

The minister stressed that “deporting any Egyptian worker to the Libyan state will only take place through the Egyptian Ministry of Manpower, as it is the only responsible ministry for this file, through the electronic link system between the two sides, which is expected to be launched this week.”

And according to a statement issued by the ministry, on Sunday, the Egyptian minister called on those responsible for the electronic link file, to “accelerate the completion of all procedures, and conduct real simulation experiments to receive labor requests in the specialties required from the Libyan side, on the joint link that was established, while working according to the system Occupational digital codes to classify in-demand occupations.

He explained that this step “facilitates the professional classification of Egyptian workers wishing to work in the Libyan state, and overcomes all problems and obstacles that can be faced from the different names of professions between the two countries, in various sectors.”

confidentiality and security

Saafan stressed that the work of the Joint Technical Committee will be followed up “almost daily”, in order to “follow up on developments and overcome any obstacles that may face the Egyptian and Libyan sides, and to provide all means of safety for the electronic link, to prevent penetration that could be practiced by some people from the enemies of the country, and the transmission of information and data between the two parties in a confidential and secure process.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation, Ali Al-Abed Al-Ridha, stated that “the features of this stage are characterized by seriousness, professionalism, and great keenness to launch the system in the best form and without any obstacles, and in complete harmony and harmony between the Egyptian and Libyan parties.”

At the same time, he pointed out that “the goal of the electronic link system is to save time and effort for Libyan companies to bring in the Egyptian workers they need, through the Ministry of Manpower, which is the authority authorized in this file without intermediaries or brokers, which provides the necessary protection for Egyptian workers from falling under the clutches of fraud.” Of the fictitious companies, especially since most of the Egyptian workers are ready to return to work in Libyan lands again.”

Thousands of orders

Al-Rida said that the Employment Department at the Libyan Ministry of Labor and Rehabilitation has requests from companies operating in the Libyan territories to obtain trained Egyptian workers, pointing out that the number of such requests has reached thousands.

He added, “It is awaiting the launch of the electronic link system, in many areas of work, including construction, health, and others.”

The requests also show the salaries of the recruited workers and the years of experience required for each of them, which will lead to “the success of the work system, and the application of that experience to the rest of the countries from which workers will be recruited.”