Dogs do not escape fashion, and there are breeds that are more in fashion than others. In recent years, dogs such as pugs (also called pugs) or bulldogs (both English and French) are among the most demanded dogs.

Precisely these dog breeds have physical characteristics (flattened face, bulging eyes) that have a negative impact on your healthand also in his behavior.

A new study by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) in the United Kingdom has revealed that the extreme conformations of these three breeds have become normalized and that their ownerss value their “laziness” as one of the virtues that made them acquire one of these animals.

But the experts, as stated in the Daily Mailwarn that this common trait seen in flat-faced breeds is often due to an exercise intolerance as a result of brachycephalic airway obstruction syndrome (BOAS).

This is a serious health impairment that often occurs in these breeds due to extreme conformationsincluding a flat face that can leave dogs struggling to breathe and unable to exercise.

The problem is that many owners are not aware of the problem: one in seven owners also reported that “nothing” could dissuade them of having a dog with an extremely flat face, particularly those with a strong preference for flat faces and those who did not believe it reduced a dog’s lifespan.

The same proportion of owners also revealed that they had found their dog on social media – almost three times as many as those who had breeds they They did not have a flat face.

Researchers say more needs to be done to highlight the plight of these dogs, along with positive messages to promote other races.

Rowena Packer, Senior Lecturer in Companion Animal Behavior and Welfare Sciences at the RVC and lead author of the study, says: “The limited success of campaigns attempting to address the popularity of brachycephalic dogsIt’s a growing frustration for the veterinary and animal welfare sectors.

“This research highlights the widespread normalization of signs of poor health in brachycephalic dogs, and even owners of non-brachycephalic dogs consider signs of illness are desirable ‘personality’ traits“he continues.

“Another major concern is the significant proportion of property owners extremely brachycephalic dogs who feel that nothing could deter them from acquiring these problem breeds,” adds Packer.

“Future strategies to address the brachycephalic crisis must do more than present data purely health based in generic public places and, instead, positively offer possible alternative breeds, demystify false beliefs and take advantage of the human stories of brachycephalic owners to have a greater impact,” adds the doctor.

“Furthermore, specifically targeting these messages to social networks and puppy selling platforms can increase their effectiveness,” he concludes.