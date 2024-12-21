There is no doubt that the UFC is the leading company in mixed martial arts (MMA). It is the largest, the one with the highest level, and the place that all fighters aspire to reach. Currently, Spain has three representatives in its ranks, four including Aleksandre Topuria, who despite being officially signed has not yet made his debut. This trio, led by Ilia Topuria and with Joel Álvarez and Dani Bárez as guards, they have had a historic year, with five wins and zero losses. This denotes the national level, so it is not surprising that in 2025 we will see more Spaniards fighting in the most famous octagon in the world. And without a doubt, the closest to achieving it is Hecher Sosa (11-1).

The Canarian has also had an exceptional 2024, with four wins and three finishes. In fact, his first fight of the year was for the title of the Swedish promoter FCR, something that It was located very close to the UFC. That was enough for him to enter as a substitute according to his managers, but he wanted to continue active. «I am a person who always lives competing and also for economic reasons. I am a father of a family, I live exclusively from fighting and it is one more motivation to stay active,” explains Sosa. Furthermore, it makes clear that it’s a risk that others would not take, but that “a fighter is the one who fights,” he indicates. In fact, before his last fight at 4 WAR against Roger Blanqué, the Guanche Warrior was as a UFC substitute according to his manager.

Now, everything seems to be on track, and he already claims to wait patiently for his opportunity, which could come in the first quarter of next year: “My manager told me to be prepared for February/March, that there are four events outside the United States in the that I have the possibility of entering. Probably in the first quarter of 2025 be inside the UFCso they told me to stay active and calm and not accept any more fights. The events that come to the fore with this information are those in Australia, London, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

One of the factors that have made Sosa’s approach to the UFC possible is undoubtedly his move to the Iridium representation agency. The canary attributes this change to the lack of direct communication with the previous team, something solved with this new team. “Right now I trust Iridium 100%, I am very happy with them, we have a good relationship, they are getting along very well,” he says. What’s more, he also adds that they are doing everything possible to take him to the United States to train with more UFC fighters. “They are helping us and doing a lot of their part so that we can train with UFC fighters,” he remarks.









However, when your popularity grows, so do the negative commentssomething that in recent months Sosa has had to experience closely. «To all those who say that I do not have a UFC level, you will see that UFC fighters do not shoot rays through their eyes, but they also sleep and they are knocked out by meso calm down, the time will come,” he responds to this newspaper. He also mentions that in other countries the support for his own people is total, but that in Spain those from outside are usually valued more. “If you are a Spaniard and you are good, you are worse than those from outside, those from the UFC are better,” he adds. But the Guanche Warrior does not remain silent in the face of criticism: «Everything that I have done, they do not want to do, they want to take it away from me. get to work “Travel abroad, go fight abroad, travel to Sweden or to big ‘UFC Fight Pass’ leagues, win belts, make knockouts, fight.”

However, this does not demotivate Hecher Sosa, who faces 2025 with positivity and ready to achieve great things in sport. «My actions speak louder than my words and you haven’t seen anything yet. I have much more game to show, much more to do and you will see it when I enter the biggest league in the world“, says the canary confidently.