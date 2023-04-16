These are the words of the ex gieffina: “Mario and I tried again, but today I’m single”

Over the past few hours the name of Raffaella Fico has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The former contestant of the Big Brother was a guest of very true and right here she let herself go to some revelations about her private life that attracted everyone’s attention. In detail, the revelation that the showgirl made about Mario Balotelli did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what she said.

Raffaella Fico was one of the guests of the episode of very true aired on Saturday 15th April. In Silvia Toffanin’s living room the former gieffina she laid bare by telling some background about her work and private life. Among the many topics covered during the interview, there was no lack of opportunity to talk about Mario Balotelli.

The two have been together for almost three years and their love was crowned by the birth of Pia. The love between the showgirl and the footballer is shipwrecked and today the two, according to what was declared by Raffaella Fico, have remained on good terms, despite having tried to rebuild their link but without success.

This is what Raffaella Fico revealed about Mario Balotelli in the living room of very true:

He is like a brother to me, we tell each other everything. We tried to be together again, the last time it happened some time ago, but we understood that there can’t be a future together. We realized that being parents to Pia is the best thing. […] Who has tried it the most? Both, but we have no hard feelings. I don’t see him as my partner today or in the future, there are too many incompatibilities.

Raffaella Fico’s interview in Silvia Toffanin’s living room then continued with some revelations that her showgirl he did about his love life. These were her words: