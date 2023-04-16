Sunday, April 16, 2023, 08:56



A 33-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle through Puerto de la Cadena last midnight. The accident took place, specifically, at kilometer point 148 of the descent, in the municipality of Murcia.

It was the author of the outrage himself who called the Emergency Coordination Center to request help. According to him, he assured, the cyclist was circulating in the opposite direction. Members of the Civil Guard and a mobile emergency unit traveled to the scene of the accident. After stabilizing the wounded ‘in situ’, the health workers transferred him in serious condition to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital.