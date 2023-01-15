Very true, guests and previews of the January 15, 2023 episode on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 15 January 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo, the most popular talk show of the weekend, led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme, will be broadcast. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo aired on Sunday 15 January 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

As always, the Canale 5 talk show will maintain its formula unchanged, characterized by the telling of emotionally engaging stories and exclusive interviews with personalities from the world of entertainment, cinema, sport and society. Today, Sunday 15 January 2023, we will see many guests. First of all Iva Zanicchi. Singer, presenter, actress, commentator, writer with her timeless talent, after 60 years of career, she is always on the crest of the wave. After her debut in 1962 at the Castrocaro Festival, Iva’s career began, in fact, a constant ascent. In 2022 she took part, for the eleventh time, in the Sanremo Festival with I want to love you. In February of the same year she released the new album Gargana. In May, also in 2022, her new novel Another day will come was released. Iva Zanicchi is Michela’s mother, born in 1967 from her marriage to Antonio Ansoldi. She and she is also the grandmother of two grandchildren Luca and Virginia, aged 23 and 20. Since 1986 she has been linked to Fausto Pinna. She then expected the presence of Veronica Peparini and Andreas Muller with all their love.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Sunday 15 January 2023 – of Verissimo on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Channel 5 starting at 16.30. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to view the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.