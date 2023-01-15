Steel City Interactive has announced the start of Early Access for Undisputed, a new boxing simulator that the publisher intends to be the most authentic to date. Early Access on Steam is expected to start on January 31, 2023. For Early Access, the game will feature a roster of over 50 playable characters including Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, Deontay Wilder, Katie Taylor, and a Division full-fledged female combat in six different combat locations, including an arena and Coldwell’s Gym. Players can play Undisputed offline against friends or AI opponents, or can access it online to compete for a spot on the leaderboards. Sheffield-based developer Steel City Interactive is partnering with boxing’s top brands, including the World Boxing Council, British Boxing Board of Control, Empire and others. Among the main features of the game the developer points out: customizable footwork mechanics, including a slow movement modifier to help players move around the ring with ease; more than 60 individual strikes, allowing players to throw punches from multiple angles and directions, make tricks to set a trap and counterattack; rich defense mechanics, with the ability to dodge punch, swing, dodge and block.