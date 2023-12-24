Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 24 December 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Sunday 24 December 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Sunday 24 December 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Sunday 24 December 2023, many guests in Silvia Toffanin's studio. This is a special episode, which falls on Christmas Eve, totally dedicated to the popular and beloved Canale 5 series Bitter Earth. In the studio all the actors of the beloved Turkish series, from Zuleyha to Demir, passing through Azize, Fikret and Umit, but also Fekeli.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today's episode – Sunday 24 December 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.