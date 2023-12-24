After Liverpool's draw against Arsenal to try to reach first place in the Premier League, Jürgen Klopp's men will now have to face Burnley for matchday 19 of the English league competition.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match in which Burnley will face Liverpool:
In which stadium is Burnley vs Liverpool played?
City: Burnley, United Kingdom
Stadium: Turf Moor
Date: Tuesday, December 26
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 11:30 in Mexico, 14:30 in Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Burnley vs Liverpool on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Burnley vs Liverpool on television in Argentina?
ESPN, Star+
How can you watch Burnley vs Liverpool on television in Mexico?
ESPN
How can you watch Burnley vs Liverpool on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Fulham
|
0-2V
|
Pemier League
|
Everton
|
0-2D
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Wolverhampton
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Sheffield United
|
5-0V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Arsenal
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
5-1V
|
EFL Cup
|
Manchester United
|
0-0 E
|
Premier League
|
Union SG
|
2-1D
|
UEL
|
Crystal Palace
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
The locals will have to face a series of casualties for this match, with up to four players who will not be able to be in the team coached by Vincent Kompany. These players are: Gudmundson, Jack Cork, Aaron Ramsey and Koleosho.
On the part of those trained by Jürgen Klopp, the appearance of several players is questioned. One of them is the Spanish midfielder, Thiago Alcántara, who suffers from a hip injury and will be out for several days, so he could still make it to this European match. Bajcetic, Robertson, Mac Allister, Matip and Diogo Jota will also not be in principle for the match.
Burnley: James Trafford; Vitinho, Dara O'shea, Jordan Beyer, Taylor; Bruun Larsen, Sander Berge, Brownhill, Wilson Odobert; Zeki Amdouni, Jay Rodriguez
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
Burnley 1-3 Liverpool
