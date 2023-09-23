The Update 2.0 effect of Cyberpunk 2077together with the sales, was immediately noticed: up Steami players are coming back en masse on the CD Projekt RED game, which in recent hours has recorded a new peak of 115,510 concurrent users online, despite the title having been out for three years now.
Further growth will probably come following the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion, but in the meantime only the bulk of it update 2.0 brought about a notable return of flame, together with the fact of being the protagonist of a notable discount. We are obviously far from the absolute record set by the same game at launch, when there were more than one million contemporary players, but it is still a notable result given that many will have already played the title in question at this point.
The team has in fact recommended starting a new game to try out the new features of Update 2.0, and it is probable that many have done so, while several others have perhaps waited until now to be able to launch themselves into the science fiction RPG in question, waiting for all his problems were solved, also taking advantage of the current ones discounts on Steam.
Considering that in the last three years Cyberpunk 2077 has seen an average of around 20,000 contemporary players, it is clear that there has been a significant return of users to Night City, but we are still waiting to see what will happen with the arrival of the Phantom Liberty expansion, which you can learn more about by reading our review.
