The Update 2.0 effect of Cyberpunk 2077together with the sales, was immediately noticed: up Steami players are coming back en masse on the CD Projekt RED game, which in recent hours has recorded a new peak of 115,510 concurrent users online, despite the title having been out for three years now.

Further growth will probably come following the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion, but in the meantime only the bulk of it update 2.0 brought about a notable return of flame, together with the fact of being the protagonist of a notable discount. We are obviously far from the absolute record set by the same game at launch, when there were more than one million contemporary players, but it is still a notable result given that many will have already played the title in question at this point.