To Verissimo, Costantino Vitagliano spoke about this difficult period due to his health problems. Emotion when he spoke about his daughter.

Costantino Vitagliano he goes back to talking about his bad period a very true. Guest of Silvia Toffanin, she wanted to share her journey with someone rare autoimmune disease that hit him. The television personality, former tronista of Men and women he was a guest at the end of January, this time he also spoke about his daughter and how their life has changed.

TO very true a few weeks ago he talked about the pain in his sternum which drastically changed everything and which turned into a bitter discovery. Costantino Vitagliano had declared in the episode:

I have a spot on my umbilical aorta. I became completely anxious because they sent me to the tumor department. I spent 29 days of exams without getting answers.

In the last broadcast hosted by Silvia Toffanin, Costantino Vitagliano wanted to update everyone on his state of health in relation to the moments following the discovery of the disease. Not just the bad news: the relationship with his daughter it is the reason for his resilience and his struggle in this delicate moment of his life.

I'm better. My body attacks my body, it's an autoimmune disease. I also learned this term and they are trying to find a cure that works for me. Mentally I'm better. I've lost a lot of weight, but I'm recovering. Even if I'm in company, I feel alone, I don't see myself as I used to. This morning I took my daughter to school for the first time, she makes me smile and I try to take the good part out of it, even if it isn't there. Somewhere now a switch went off and I'm trying to turn it back on.

We are not used to seeing Costantino Vitagliano in the guise of a fighter for survival, but during the broadcast he also let himself go into several confidences. In particular, his words for his daughter and his memories of hers were moving family.