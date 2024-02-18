This Sunday, they are expected rains of consideration in several states of Mexicoand so is the weather cold will fall in several entitiesin which it is expected falling snow or sleetall because of cold front 35 and its arctic air mass, indicates the National Metereological Service in its forecast general.

Early this Sunday morning, cold front 35 and its arctic air mass will advance over the north, northeast and east of the Mexican Republic, and gradually the southeast of the country, they will interact with a low pressure channel that precedes the front, a trough polar and with the abundant entry of humidity generated by the subtropical jet stream, causing very heavy rains with intense points in areas of Puebla and Veracruz, heavy rains with very strong points in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco, showers with heavy occasional rains in Coahuila, Zacatecas, Michoacán, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Guerrero, Yucatán, Campeche and Quintana Roo, intervals of showers in Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima , Aguascalientes and Guanajuato, and isolated rains in Sinaloa, details the SMN.

Snow or sleet is expected to fall in high areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

This mass of arctic air will cause a very strong to intense “North” event with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h and waves of 3 to 5 meters high on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, and will extend to the Isthmus of Tehuantepec with gusts. from 60 to 80 km/h, and with waves 1 to 3 meters high in the Gulf of Tehuantepec and the coast of Tabasco.

Wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h are expected in Tamaulipas (south), San Luis Potosí (east), Hidalgo (east) and Puebla (north), as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Tlaxcala, and with possible dust devils in Chihuahua.

The night environment will be cold to very cold with frost and dense fog banks in much of the national territory, with minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C predicted at dawn on Sunday in mountain areas of Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León .

During the day, cold front 35 will extend over the Yucatan Peninsula, as well as in the east and southeast of Mexico, it will maintain interaction with the polar trough and with the entry of humidity generated by the subtropical jet stream, producing heavy rains at very strong in the Mexican southeast and said peninsula, with intense occasional rains forecast in areas of Chiapas and Tabasco, in addition to the possible fall of snow or sleet on the tops of the Cofre de Perote and Pico de Orizaba volcanoes.

Rains and showers are expected in the south and east of the national territory.

The Arctic air mass associated with the front will maintain the “North” event very strong to intense with high waves on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula and the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, decreasing during the night and during early Monday, as well as a cold to very cold environment during the morning and night in much of the Mexican Republic, in contrast, the evening environment will be warm to hot in entities of the Mexican Pacific, mainly in coastal areas.

Strong to very strong wind gusts are expected with possible dust devils in states of the North Mesa and the northwest of the country.

Cold, rain, heat, wind

Forecast of minimum temperatures (COLD) for the early hours of this Sunday, February 18, 2024:

Minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountains of Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.

Minimum temperatures of -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos , Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountains of Sinaloa, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Possible snow or sleet: tops of the Pico de Orizaba and Cofre de Perote volcanoes.

Dense fog banks could cause reduced visibility on road sections.

Very cold to freezing temperatures could cause the asphalt layer to freeze.

Rain forecast for this Sunday, February 18, 2024:

Very heavy rains with intense occasional events (75 to 150 mm): Chiapas and Tabasco.

Heavy rains with very strong spots (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers with occasional heavy rains (25 to 50 mm): Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Puebla.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Hidalgo and Guerrero.

Forecast of maximum temperatures (HEAT) for this Sunday, February 18, 2024:

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Sonora (south), Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco (coast), Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (coast).

Wind forecast for this Sunday, February 18, 2024:

“North” event with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec, with waves of 3 to 5 meters high: Gulf of Tehuantepec and coast of Veracruz; with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 1 to 3 meters high: coast of Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, decreasing during the night and during the early hours of Monday.

Winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila and Nuevo León.