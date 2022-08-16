Carmen Scivittaro, who had played Teresina Diacono in the famous Rai soap opera, died after struggling with an illness

Another very serious mourning has hit the Italian show business. For the many ago of the Rai soap opera “A place in the sun”, a very hard blow to take, because unfortunately it was the turn of Carmen Scivittaro. The actress was 77 years old and died after struggling with an illness for some time. She had played the role of Teresa Deacon for over twenty years.

Difficult days for the world of acting and for that of the television Italian. Last week ended with the news of Piero Angela’s passing. The great science popularizer, as well as the historic host of Super Quark, passed away at the age of 93.

On Saturday 13 August, however, Rossana Di Lorenzo passed away. The Roman actress passed away at the age of 84. She was famous for playing the role of the wife of Alberto Sordi in several films with him and for having collaborated with great directors and actors of the caliber of Ettore Scola, Vittorio Gassman and Paolo Villaggio.

On the other hand, Carmen Scivittaro died yesterday. Lovers of A Place in the Sunone of the longest-running and most popular fiction in Italy, have known her for over twenty years as Teresa Deacon.

The memory of Carmen Scivittaro

To give the sad announcement of his death they thought about the house of production of the soap opera and some of the Colleagues who have had the pleasure and honor of working with her.

Over all Alberto Rossiwho published a video message on social media, in tears, announcing the actress’s death and remembering the beautiful moments spent together on the set. Here are her words:

Unfortunately, the inevitable happened. This is news we never wanted to have. Did you know that Carmen had not been with us for a long time, first for reasons of her brother’s health, then her health. We hadn’t heard from her for a while, because she didn’t want us to contact her. This news has arrived. Twenty-five years together. She was a great artist, a great professional. Nothing, that’s it. Hello everyone.

Carmen had been part of the cast of Un Posto al Sole from 1998 until 2018when he decided to retire, as Rossi explained, for his health problems and those of his brotherwho passed away some time ago.

Dozens i messages of condolence appeared on social media in these hours.