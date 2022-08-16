According to fundamental Finns, the greatest economic, political and military challenge to the West this century does not come from Russia, but from China.

Basic Finns the foreign and security policy program published on Tuesday does not mention leaving the EU or the euro. Even in the 2019 EU political program, Finland’s exit from the EU was set as a “longer-term strategic goal”. At the same time, the program advocated Finland leaving the eurozone.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purran according to the party’s EU-critical attitude has not changed in any way since 2019.

“This is not about leaving the EU or the euro, because this is a foreign and security policy program. Here, the European Union is discussed from the perspective of foreign and security policy. Our 2019 EU program is fully valid. Everything that is said there is definitely valid,” Purra told STT.

“No concessions of any kind have been made in this program in our EU policy. On the contrary, with the upcoming NATO membership, basic Finnish EU policy will become even more strict”, continues Purra.

Turku director of the university’s Center for Parliamentary Studies Markku Jokisipilän’s attention is drawn in the new program of basic Finns to its straightforwardly formulated stance on Russia.

Over the years, many-sided comments have been heard from the ranks of the Basic Finns – sometimes also supporting Russia’s interests, which is why many have considered the Basic Finns to be the most pro-Russia party in Finland.

Now the basic Finns’ program does not leave the party’s attitude towards Russia unclear. Russia is seen as a country whose “current leadership has sunk into thinking tinged with historical revisionism and paranoid conspiracy theories.”

According to Purra, the pro-Russia comments heard from the ranks of basic Finns over the years are understandable, because there are different views on issues in all communities. He also reminds that over the years there has been noticeable pro-Russia bias in other parties as well.

“There have been various gas plumbers in other parties, whose effects are being paid for here as well,” says Purra.

River chives also draws attention to the basic Finns’ program’s strict approach to China.

According to fundamental Finns, the greatest economic, political and military challenge to the West this century does not come from Russia, but from China. In the opinion of the party, “Finland must support the effort to form a common front of Western countries against China”.

Purraa is primarily concerned about the dependence of Finland and other western countries on China and its massive production capacity.

“The same problems that Europe has in relation to Russia are even more numerous in relation to China. If things go badly, they will still be very damaging,” warns Purra.

