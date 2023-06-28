Very serious mourning in the world of Italian television and in particular in that of Rai: Gian Piero Raveggi has passed away

Yesterday morning the news of the disappearance of Gian Piero Raveggi. At the moment the causes that led to the death of the one who was a Rai column are not known. Excellent manager, but also a man of sound principles and values. Many famous personalities have remembered him with esteem and affection on social networks.

It has been for years Rai managercontributing to the creation of schedules and the management of shows, fiction, news and documentaries of the national broadcaster.

Many have remembered Raveggi with words of esteem and affection. A testimony of how good the mark was leaving by him in every environment in which he found himself and worked.

the emotional farewell to Gian Piero Raveggi

Unfortunately from today our Great Friend Gian Piero❤️ is gone… an immense pain🙏🏼 It was a privilege to share beautiful moments that will be unforgettable for us, thank you for your precious advice and your sincere friendship ❤️❤️ We will miss you

This is the message posted by Amadeus on his account Instagramaccompanied by a photo that portrays the historic head of the structure and former Rai executive.

Great friend also defined it Charles Contirecalling the many programs in which he collaborated with him.

Sabrina Salerno he described the news of Raveggi’s disappearance as terrible, recalling him as ‘a gentleman from another era’.

Heartbreaking then the farewell of Mara Venier, who in addition to working together with him also had a bond of friendship very important.

Hello Gian Piero … my friend forever … last week you came home to say hello, we laughed and told each other many things … I am speechless …

Finally, the presenter gave a hug to Clearwife of Gian Piero and in turn an old friend.

“You were the friend, husband, father, grandfather we all wish we had. It was impossible not to love you. I cling to your family’s pain“, he wrote instead Monica Leofreddi.