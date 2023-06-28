His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today received Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, and Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

His Highness received, at the Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

His Highness also received His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan. Bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials in the various emirates of the country.

Their Highnesses exchanged congratulations and wishes on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, asking God Almighty to return this occasion to everyone with health and happiness, and to the UAE and its people with Yemen and blessings, and to perpetuate the blessings of safety, stability and prosperity for it, and grant success to the leader of its blessed march, His Highness the President of the State, for all that is good. Homeland, its upliftment and glory.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also received a number of ministers, senior civil and military officials in the country, guests and well-wishers.

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the region. Al Ain, His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Isa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President The Cabinet, Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Information Office, And a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.