Two women, two sistersa long life united by a tragic destiny. Together they lost their lives in a car accident in the quiet village of Campiglia Cervo, in the Biella area. The two elderly ladies, Anna and Rita, 88 and 86 years old, died following a crash in the locality of Balma. The two women were traveling on board a Fiat Panda, when the car ended up against the wall of a garage.

According to initial reconstructions, the dramatic accident could be caused by a sickness sudden death of the driver. Despite the timely intervention of the residents of the area, who immediately raised the alarm, the rescue efforts of 118 proved useless. The health workers, who arrived quickly on the scene, could do nothing but confirm the death of the two womenwhich happened instantly.

In addition to the health workers, the Carabinieri and the firefighters intervened on site, committed to reconstructing the exact dynamics of the accident. The small town, usually characterized by its tranquility, is shocked by the news of the tragic loss, which has left the community in mourning.

The sisters, both of advanced age, were known and appreciated in their family and social context. Of Apulian origins, they were inseparable. They had moved to the Biella area many years ago and were living a quiet life here. The exact cause of the crash will be clarified by the ongoing investigations, but the suspicion of a sudden illness while driving remains the most accredited hypothesis. Another hypothesis is that of a sudden breakdown of the small car owned by the daughter of one of the two women. The young woman had left for vacation just the day before and was tracked down in Sicily.

The identification of the bodies occurred thanks to a Grandchildfirst to arrive at the scene of the incident. The other relatives of the victims arrived immediately after.

The episode brings to mind a similar event that happened last year in which two other elderly sisters had the same tragic outcome.

